In the same phone, you can utilize two WhatsApp accounts. One of the most frequently used instant messaging programs on the planet. You can send a message or make a phone call to another WhatsApp user from anywhere in the globe as long as they have access to the internet. The Facebook-owned program is free to download for Android and Apple users, and it works on both mobile phones and desktop computers. However, the software has several limitations, such as the fact that each phone number can only have one WhatsApp account. On the other hand, most manufacturers allow consumers to install two different versions of the same software on their Android phones.

4 DAYS AGO