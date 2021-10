The car was the best part of the whole thing. Bruce Lee was an inspirational figure within the world of martial arts and that of movies and television. The latter example is particularly impactful as it gave kids around the globe the knowledge that you could come from nothing in a land that you don't know, and you can make a name for yourself with grit and determination. One television show that made an exceptionally long-lasting impact on the youth of America and China was "The Green Hornet," also known as "The Kato Show" in his nation of origin. Today, we're going to look at the car that gained a reputation for giving the show an extra flare and achieving a personality of its own with our man Kato behind the wheel.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO