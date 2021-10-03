CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Syria’s Assad calls Jordan’s king amid thaw in relations

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s King Abdullah II received a call on Sunday from Syrian President Bashar Assad, the first conversation between the two leaders after a decade of strain over Syria’s civil war. The call comes amid efforts aimed at boosting cooperation between the two countries, which are facing...

Beaumont Enterprise

Syria's Assad allows exiled uncle to return to avoid prison

BEIRUT (AP) — President Bashar Assad allowed his exiled uncle back into Syria to avoid serving a four-year prison term in France, where he had spent more than 30 years, a Syrian pro-government newspaper reported late Friday. Rifaat Assad's lawyer confirmed his client has left France, denying he fled French...
MIDDLE EAST
Foreign Policy

Biden’s Inaction on Syria Risks Normalizing Assad—and His Crimes

From gassing sleeping towns and bombing hospitals, schools, and bakeries to employing yearslong starvation sieges and using crematoriums to conceal the mass murder of prison populations, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime has spared nothing in its brutal pursuit of survival over the past decade. When men, women, and children took...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Uncle of Syria's Assad returns home from decades-long exile

The uncle of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has returned home from 36 years of exile to dodge arrest in France, the pro-government al-Watan newspaper reported Friday. Rifaat al-Assad, 84, arrived in Damascus on Thursday, al-Watan said on its Facebook page, nearly a month after a Paris appeals court upheld a four-year prison sentence issued against him last year for misappropriating public funds in Syria, laundering the spoils and building a vast property portfolio in France with ill-gotten gains. Formerly Syria's vice president, Rifaat al-Assad left his home country in 1984 after mounting a failed coup against his brother Hafez, who led Syria from 1971 to 2000. "In order to prevent his imprisonment in France .. President Assad rises above what Rifaat al-Assad has said and done and allows him to return to Syria," al-Watan said.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Iranian FM in Beirut discusses 'positive' Iran-Saudi talks

Iran’s foreign minister said he discussed with officials in Beirut Thursday the “positive” effects of ongoing talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and blamed foreign troops based in the Middle East for regional instability. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is on his first visit to Lebanon since taking his post after Iran’s presidential elections this summer. He arrived in Beirut late Wednesday from Moscow. He said nuclear talks to revive Tehran’s now-tattered 2015 accord with world powers, stalled since June, will resume soon.“We have positively evaluated the continuation of Iranian-Saudi negotiations,” Amir-Abdollahian told reporters after meeting Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, referring to...
MIDDLE EAST
#King Abdullah#Diplomatic Relations#Ap#Syrian#Jordanian#Sana#Arab#Egyptian
Union Leader

While his country struggles, Jordan's King Abdullah secretly splurges

While billions of dollars in American aid poured into Jordan over the past decade, a secret stream of money was flowing in the opposite direction as the country's ruler, King Abdullah II, spent millions on extravagant homes in the United States. Using an extensive network of offshore accounts that disguised...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

U.S. Says It Won't Normalize or Upgrade Diplomatic Ties With Syria's Assad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has no plans to "normalize or upgrade" diplomatic relations with the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and also does not encourage others to do so, a State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday. The comments came in response to Reuters questions on whether Washington...
FOREIGN POLICY
Middle East
AFP

US envoy on Yemen returns as UN drops abuse probe

The US envoy on Yemen on Friday started a fresh peace bid that includes a stop in Saudi Arabia, which succeeded in scuttling a UN-backed probe into abuses in the conflict. "We remain deeply concerned by credible reporting of human rights violations and abuses in Yemen by all parties to the conflict, including the unlawful recruitment or use of child soldiers, torture, sexual violence and the use of starvation as a weapon of war."
WORLD
The Independent

Iran FM says more talks needed with rival Saudi Arabia

Iran’s foreign minister said Friday that more talks with regional archrival Saudi Arabia are needed for Tehran and Riyadh to improve ties but that negotiations so far have been heading in the right direction. The comments by Iran s top diplomat, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, came on the last day of his two-day visit to Lebanon. He had earlier said that talks so far with the kingdom had gone a “good distance.” He declined to offer details, saying only that the two sides have reached “specific results and understandings” that would be announced at the right time. “We are in the...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

'Nothing secretive' about Jordan king's real estate, FM says

Jordan’s foreign minister on Thursday pushed back against a report that the country’s monarch, King Abdullah II, went out of his way to hide the purchase of more than a dozen luxury homes worth more than $106 million, saying there was "nothing secretive” about the transactions.Ayman Safadi also told The Associated Press that none of the billions of dollars of international aid the kingdom has received over the years were used to fund the purchases, and that strict safeguards are in place to prevent any abuses.“Any insinuation that the financing of those properties came through illegal manners is also...
REAL ESTATE
AFP

Iraq: Oil-rich and ravaged by conflict

Iraq, which on Sunday holds legislative elections, is oil-rich but has been ravaged by wars and conflicts since the 1980s. During ancient times, the lands now comprising Iraq were known as Mesopotamia -- meaning land "Between the Rivers", the Tigris and the Euphrates.
MIDDLE EAST
allkpop.com

Iran's foreign minister reportedly stated they will suspend Korean dramas if the frozen fund issue is not resolved by Korea

Iran's foreign minister reportedly stated that if the freeze fund issue in Korea is not resolved, Korean dramas could be suspended in Iran. According to the semi-governmental ISNA news agency, on October 7, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Russian officials in Moscow the previous day and made such remarks.
MIDDLE EAST
Fox News

Ex-Guantanamo Bay detainee warns America, praises Taliban in chilling video

A former Guantanamo detainee released a video speech in which he praised the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan and threatened "upcoming" attacks against America. Ibrahim al Qosi, 60, pled guilty in 2010 to providing support for terrorism and al Qaeda in exchange for repatriation in 2012. He started to appear in al Qaeda videos just three years after his return.
POLITICS
The Independent

The battle for the badlands of Yemen

The young men pour into the hospital straight from the front lines, their limbs broken or missing, their skin burned by missiles and drones, bullet wounds in their heads and necks. Their relatives follow, keeping vigil next to their cots or producing permission slips to carry those who have succumbed to the cemetery across town, where row after row of identical headstones now stretch out in the sand.
MIDDLE EAST
dailynewsen.com

Happed in Excavators: The 'Wild West' Taliban is returned to Afghanistan

It is not that in Afghanistan there was no death penalty under the previous government. Only that, now that the Taliban have returned to power, the executions return to the public squares and with the same brutality with which they horrified the world more than two decades ago. Between acting Comedously not to scare those who move timidly between scenarios to recognize them, and to terrorize their own to give an example and remember Afghans who commands now, the Taliban are choosing, without a doubt, the two.
WORLD

