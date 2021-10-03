Astros Prospect Report: October 2nd
The AAA affiliate is the only team in action left. See their results below. AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (75-54) won 6-1 (BOX SCORE) Dubin started for the Skeeters and finished his season well striking out 3 over 4 scoreless innings. Pena put the Skeeters on the board with a solo HR in the 4th, his 10th HR of the season. Garcia added a grand slam later in the inning to go up 5-0. In the 5th, Jones connected on a solo HR to extend the lead to 6-0. Paredes allowed a run in relief but Martinez and Mushinski both had scoreless outings as they closed out the 6-1 win.www.crawfishboxes.com
Comments / 0