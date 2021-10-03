CR man accused of vandalizing downtown IC nightclub
A Cedar Rapids man faces charges that he vandalized a downtown Iowa City nightclub. Iowa City Police were called to the area outside the Fieldhouse Bar on the Ped Mall just after 2am Sunday for a subject who had damaged a wall and an electrical outlet inside. Fieldhouse staff identified the suspect as 23-year-old Wachawaseme Ale of 12th Avenue SW and pointed him out as he was walking north on Dubuque Street away from the bar.www.1630kcjj.com
