Cedar Falls man arrested after allegedly leading deputies on chase on I-380 near North Liberty

Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a Cedar Falls man led them on a chase early Sunday morning that ended with the suspect crashing his vehicle. Officers report recording a 2012 Chevy Camaro doing 118 miles per hour on southbound Interstate 380 near the Iowa River bridge just before 12:15am. Two marked patrol units activated their lights and sirens, but the vehicle allegedly continued south, weaving in and out of traffic before leaving the interstate at the Penn Street exit. The car parked behind a fence and the tree line before more police units arrived. The driver then tried to pull away, but allegedly crashed the vehicle in the process.