Allegedly intoxicated driver tells Johnson County deputies he rolled his SUV, then continued driving
An allegedly intoxicated driver told Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies that he rolled his car before he continued driving the damaged vehicle on Highway 218. Arrest records indicate deputies observed 31-year-old Deandre Scott of 8th Avenue SW in Cedar Rapids driving a heavily-damaged 1994 GMC Yukon northbound at 83 miles per hour just north of the Hills exit at 1am Friday. The officer conducted a traffic stop after noticing the SUV leave its lane multiple times.www.1630kcjj.com
Comments / 0