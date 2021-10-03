IC man accused of beating his mother, hitting her in the head with a metal pole
An Iowa City man faces charges that he beat his mother and hit her in the head with a metal pole. Iowa City Police were called to the Jackson Avenue residence of 29-year-old Dakota Washington just before 11:30 Saturday morning for a reported domestic assault. Arriving officers were told Washington had punched, kicked and hit his mother…with whom he lives…with a metal pole. The woman was transported to a local hospital with what investigators say were serious facial injuries.www.1630kcjj.com
