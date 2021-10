Forecast Discussion: The area of low pressure that is being tracked by the National Hurricane Center will make its closest push to the NC coast tomorrow. Meanwhile, the cold front that brought extensive flooding to Alabama will approach the East from the west. This sandwiching effect will keep rain in the forecast. The low pressure system has a 50% chance of development over the next 48 hours, however even if it gains a name, our forecast will remain largely unchanged. Rainfall totals will be higher for communities closer to the Pamlico Sound, where rain gauges could see an additional 1″ to 2″. Winds will gust to near 30 mph along the coast again Sunday. Highs will reach the mid 70s with much warmer weather returning to the forecast once we get to Tuesday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO