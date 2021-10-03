CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church sex abuse: Thousands of paedophiles in French Church, inquiry says

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of paedophiles have operated within the French Catholic Church since 1950, the head of a panel investigating abuses by church members says. Jean-Marc Sauvé told French media that the commission had found evidence of 2,900 to 3,200 abusers - out of a total of 115,000 priests and other clerics.

