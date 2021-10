Halloween is full of frights, but for your cat, these frights aren’t the fun kind. In fact, Halloween can be highly stressful for your cat, with the doorbell ringing constantly and people in costumes coming to the door. Loud noises, lots of change, and big gatherings can further add to your cat’s stress. But Halloween doesn’t have to be a holiday that causes your cat to run and hide. When you understand how to keep cats calm, you can minimize your cat’s stress during this holiday. While you might not have an entirely anxiety-free cat, you can keep your kitty feeling more comfortable and less anxious.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO