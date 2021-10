Only 20 years of age and only 51 appearances into his Liverpool career, Curtis Jones’ time in the team under Jurgen Klopp has already been an eventful one.The attacking midfielder netted the Reds’ third in a 3-3 draw with Brentford on Saturday evening, a deflected scorcher which flew into the top corner to put his team ahead, just minutes after another - more presentable - chance from closer range had been walloped high into the stands behind the goal. Those couple of moments are representative of the challenge facing Curtis Jones now: consistency is key, and regular end product must...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO