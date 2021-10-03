Man arrested after SWAT situation in Round Rock Sunday

Bryan Golmon (Round Rock Police)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A man was arrested Sunday morning after Round Rock Police and SWAT crews say he refused to come out of a residence while armed. Two other people were inside the home.

Round Rock police finally arrested Hutto resident Bryan Golmon, 37, at the 600 block of Buckskin Drive around 8:55 a.m., RRPD says.

There were no reported injuries.

Golmon was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a previous warrant for possession of a controlled substance.