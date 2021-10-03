News On American Top Team In AEW, More

Rhodes to the Top, the reality show centered around the public and personal lives of AEW's Cody & Brandi Rhodes, officially premiered on TNT on Wednesday night following this week's AEW Dynamite. The show begins with a montage of what fans can expect from this first season, then jumps the May 12 episode of Dynamite where Cody cut his somewhat controversial patriotic promo ahead of his Double or Nothing match with Anthony Ogogo. Many fans view that promo as the turning point where fans started to sour on "The American Nightmare" as a babyface, and it's heavily hinted throughout the episode that will be addressed this season.

