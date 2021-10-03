CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Global thirst for oil won't diminish until 2045, OPEC says

albuquerqueexpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil demand will grow sharply in the next few years as economies recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said this week in its 2021 World Oil Outlook. According to the report, oil use will rise by 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) to...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

China's power crisis hampers its economic growth

Beijing [China], October 10 (ANI): China, the biggest manufacturing country in the world, is facing an electricity crisis, forcing factories to reduce operations, power consumption, and leading to outright blackouts in some provinces, media reports said. Millions of people are getting affected by what is being considered as one of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

What's causing energy prices to spike?

Energy prices are spiking around the world, with the cost of oil, natural gas and coal climbing rapidly in recent months, roiling markets and raising concerns about the broader effect on the global recovery from the pandemic. Oil prices surged again this week, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures,...
TRAFFIC
WTHI

A global energy crisis is coming. There's no quick fix

Astronomical increases in natural gas prices. Skyrocketing coal costs. Predictions of $100 oil. A global energy crunch caused by weather and a resurgence in demand is getting worse, stirring alarm ahead of the winter, when more energy is needed to light and heat homes. Governments around the world are trying to limit the impact on consumers, but acknowledge they may not be able to prevent bills spiking.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Companies#Oil Demand#Energy#Tele Homeworking#Rt
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures tally a 7th straight week of gains; natural gas falls for the week

Oil futures finished higher on Friday, with U.S. prices up almost 5% for the week. Natural-gas futures, meanwhile, ended Friday with a loss, pulling prices down for the week after settling Tuesday at their highest in almost 13 years. Tight supplies of both oil and natural gas at the start of the winter heating season had been providing support for both commodities, but news Wednesday that Russia would raise its natural-gas exports to Europe pressured prices for the heating fuel. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose $1.05, or 1.3%, to settle at $79.35 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with prices up 4.6% from a week ago. November natural gas settled at $5.565 per million British thermal units, down 11 cents, or 2%, on Friday, losing 1% for the week.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Energy stocks enjoy broad rally as crude oil futures top $80 a barrel

Energy stocks enjoyed a broad rally Friday, as crude oil futures peeked above the $80-per-barrel level for the first time in seven years. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF climbed 2.8%, with all 21 of its equity components trading higher. Eight of the S&P 500's top gainers Friday are energy stocks. Among the best performers, shares of APA Corp. ran up 5.2%, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. advanced 4.5%, EOG Resources Inc. climbed 4.3%, Diamondback Energy Inc. rallied 4.2% and ConocoPhillips tacked on 4.0%. Meanwhile, continuous crude oil futures rose to an intraday high of $80.11 a barrel, the highest price seen since November 2014, before paring some gains to be up 1.8% at $79.70 a barrel in morning trading.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
mining.com

Peru community says it won’t end Glencore mine blockade until demands met

An indigenous community in Peru’s Espinar province that blocked a key mining road on Wednesday plans to continue the blockade indefinitely, a local leader said, in protest against the government and Glencore PLC’s Antapaccay copper mine. The conflict comes a day after the government defused a similar standoff in nearby...
INDUSTRY
Metro International

Oil hits multi-year high on OPEC+ restraint amid global energy crunch

LONDON (Reuters) – Oil hit a multi-year high on Wednesday above $83 a barrel, supported by OPEC+’s refusal to ramp up production more rapidly against a backdrop of concern about tight energy supply globally. The market later unwound those gains due to an American Petroleum Institute (API) report showing rising...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

U.S. Shale Giant Says OPEC Controls Oil Prices

Unlike in previous years, the U.S. shale patch will not have a large say in where oil prices will be going in the coming months. Currently, control over the market’s marginal oil supply and oil prices is firmly in the hands of the OPEC+ alliance as U.S. shale producers continue to stick to discipline in spending.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

OPEC+ will drive oil prices over coming months, says Vitol

The OPEC+ cartel’s production policy will be the main factor influencing oil prices over the coming months, according to Vitol Group. There’s little chance of Iranian barrels returning to global markets this year and U.S. shale producers aren’t investing enough to raise output quickly, the world’s largest independent oil trader said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wibqam.com

OPEC+ seen keeping oil output policy unchanged, OPEC+ sources say

LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC and its allies are likely to stick to their existing agreement to add 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil to the market in November, three OPEC+ sources said on Monday, amid consumer pressure for more supply to cool a red hot market. Ministers from The Organization...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil slips to $78 as sources say OPEC+ weighs further output hike

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil fell to around $78 a barrel on Friday on the prospect that OPEC+ producers might step up a planned increase in output to ease supply concerns, although crude remained in sight of a three-year high reached this week. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies,...
TRAFFIC
theiet.org

Oil will be ‘number one energy source for decades’, says Opec

The Opec oil cartel has issued a reminder that crude will continue to be the world’s leading source of energy for decades, driven by less-wealthy countries seeking higher economic growth and improved standards of living. Opec's bullish pronouncement comes as nations prepare to gather for the COP26 climate summit in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy