NFL player props, odds, expert picks for Week 4, 2021: Antonio Brown over 45.5 yards for Buccaneers

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA huge early-season NFC West showdown is one of the games to watch in NFL Week 4. Then, the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick reunion will take place in Foxborough. There are 14 games on the Week 4 NFL schedule on Sunday, and each one brings plenty of NFL prop bets to keep you interested in the action. Brady leads his Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Belichick and the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football. It's the first time he has faced New England since he left behind his storied 20-year career there to win a seventh Super Bowl title in Tampa. That game comes after the Los Angeles Rams (3-0) host the Arizona Cardinals (3-0), and there are a slew of other earlier games with NFL props to keep up with.

Person
Najee Harris
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Antonio Brown
