The Salt Lake City Police Department said Sunday that it has arrested a suspect in the shooting death of University of Utah cornerback Aaron Lowe .

The department said Buk M. Buk, 22, was taken into custody in Draper, Utah, early Sunday and was charged with aggravated murder, attempted murder and felony discharge of a firearm.

Lowe, 21, died shortly after midnight on Sept. 26 after a shooting at a residence about 3 miles from Utah's home stadium, Rice-Eccles Stadium.

A 20-year-old woman was wounded in the incident and remains in critical condition, police say.

Lowe was in his third season with the Utes, appearing in four games this season after playing in 16 combined his first two seasons, mostly on special teams. He made three tackles this season.

Utah cornerback Aaron Lowe (22) runs with his teammates onto the field before a game against Washington State. George Frey, AP

Lowe was named the inaugural recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, in honor of the former Utah player who died in an accidental shooting in December 2020. Lowe and Jordan attended West Mesquite High School together and Lowe switched his jersey number this year from No. 2 to No. 22 to honor his late teammate.

Lowe's death was the subject of a segment on "College GameDay" on Saturday.

Contributing: Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Suspect arrested, charged in shooting death of Utah cornerback Aaron Lowe