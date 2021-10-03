CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Island, IL

Lowland Block Party, Paa Kow, ‘Company,’ And More Invade This Week’s FUN10

By Sean Leary
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
QuadCities.com

Figge Art Museum Presents Art of Japan at the Bettendorf Public Library

The Bettendorf Public Library’s Global Gathering 2021 World Tour is making a stop in Japan on Thursday, October 14th at 7:00 PM. Figge. Educator, Kelsey Vandercoy, will be on hand for an in-person presentation all about Japanese art. No registration is required to attend this free event, which will take place at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. The 2021 Global Gathering World Tour series is sponsored by The Bettendorf Public Library Foundation, Quad City Bank & Trust, Morgan Stanley, HNI Corporation, Bettendorf Rotary, and Twin State.
BETTENDORF, IA
QuadCities.com

Take A Creepy Look At The Quad-Cities In New Crime Horror Web Series

Are you ready to find out the creepy secrets of the Quad-Cities?. Episodes drop every week on the “Quad Cities – Mini Series” YouTube page!!. “As gruesome murders plague the Quad Cities, an unlikely duo must work together to restore peace to the area.” (The Quad Cities are 4 cities in Iowa and Illinois that border the Mississippi River. 2 cities on each side of the river. Davenport and Bettendorf on the Iowa side and Moline and Rock Island on the Illinois side make up the Quad Cities. Fun fact: there are technically 5 cities, East Moline, but to make things easier we stuck with the 4).
MOLINE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Davenport, IA
Government
City
Rock Island, IL
City
Davenport, IA
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Bettendorf, IA
Moline, IL
Government
Rock Island, IL
Government
City
Moline, IL
QuadCities.com

Iron Invasion Returns to Davenport This Weekend!

“Iron Invasion hopes to continue to make a direct difference in the lives of kids suffering from congenital heart defects. Join us in a celebration of good people, good music, and maybe a little gear grinding in Davenport, Iowa.”. On Oct 8-9 the Iron Invasion staff and volunteers will be...
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Bettendorf Public Library to offer exclusive access to World Tour Video Series: Sites for Your Eyes

The Bettendorf Public Library is continuing its celebration of Global Gathering: World Tour by offering the community a month of exclusive access to virtual travel. Starting October 1st, a link to Sites for Your Eyes will be available through the Library’s website at www.bettendorflibrary.com. The viewing series focuses on destinations chosen for their beauty, authenticity, and richness. No registration is.
BETTENDORF, IA
QuadCities.com

Black Box Theatre In Moline Welcoming ‘Company’ This Weekend

Phone Rings! Door Chimes! “Company” is coming to The Black Box Theatre of the Quad Cities !. Company is a 1970 musical comedy with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim (Assasins, Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd) and book by George Furth. The original production was nominated for a record-setting 14 Tony Awards, and won six.
MOLINE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
QuadCities.com

Case Writers-in-Residence Oct. 14 at Western Illinois University

The Western Illinois University Department of English will host the Fred Ewing Case and Lola Case Writers-in-Residence Thursday, Oct. 14, again in a virtual format. This year’s authors are poet Luther Hughes; novelist David Heska Wanbli Weiden; and graphic novelist Kayla Shaggy. A question and answer session with students and faculty will be held via Zoom from 3-4 p.m. To get the Zoom link, email Professor Erika Wurth a et-wurth@wiu.edu. A reading with the authors will be streamed on the WIU Department of English Facebook page, from 5-6 p.m.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Music And Lyrics#Restaurants#City Music#Lowland Block Party#Fun10#Personal Archive Records#Desoto Arts
QuadCities.com

Quad City Symphony Orchestra Returns To Welcome A Full Audience This Weekend

It’s fitting that the last Quad City Symphony Orchestra performance before the Covid shutdown was Verdi’s Requiem, a piece written in memory of a dear friend. The first Masterworks program to welcome a full-capacity audience since then (Oct. 2-3, 2021) will feature the classic Dvorak “New World” Symphony. It’s a whole new world for sure, as the pandemic lingers on.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Righteous Brothers Adler Theatre Concert Rescheduled To April 2022

The Righteous Brothers show scheduled for Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Adler Theatre has been postponed. The rescheduled date is Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. No action is required at this time. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. For ticket inquiries, please call the Adler Theatre at 563-326-8500.
PERFORMING ARTS
QuadCities.com

‘Rent’ Due At Davenport’s Adler Theatre This Weekend

Davenport, IA (Monday, August 16, 2021) The producers of the RENT 25TH Anniversary Farewell Tour announced today that single tickets for the upcoming tour engagement on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Adler Theatre in Davenport are available in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office (136 E. 3rd St.) and online at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $83, $55.50 and $40.50.
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
News Break
Politics
QuadCities.com

Quad Cities Horror Mini Series Debuts Online TODAY!

Are you ready to find out the creepy secrets of the Quad-Cities?. “As gruesome murders plague the Quad Cities, an unlikely duo must work together to restore peace to the area.” (The Quad Cities are 4 cities in Iowa and Illinois that border the Mississippi River. 2 cities on each side of the river. Davenport and Bettendorf on the Iowa side and Moline and Rock Island on the Illinois side make up the Quad Cities. Fun fact: there are technically 5 cities, East Moline, but to make things easier we stuck with the 4).
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy