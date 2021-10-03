CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

This Week in CT: UHart Men’s Basketball Coach has promise for players no matter which division they land in

 6 days ago

After the University of Hartford Men’s Basketball team made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history this past April, News 8 revealed a secret study to downgrade the school from Division I to Division III.

RELATED: UHart coach fights back tears in exclusive interview, after athletics model transitions from Division I to Division III

In May, the University announced that a downgrade was indeed happening, which led to demonstrations, petitions, and a lawsuit.

Some student-athletes are suing to block the move, and a decision could come any day now.

RELATED: UHart student-athletes lay 1,000+ flags on campus in protest, say president ‘unfit’ after decision to downgrade athletics

We spoke to Coach John Gallagher, who is hanging in there, vowing to bring his team back to the Big Dance.

Watch in the video above.

