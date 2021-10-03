This Week in CT: UHart Men’s Basketball Coach has promise for players no matter which division they land in

After the University of Hartford Men’s Basketball team made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history this past April, News 8 revealed a secret study to downgrade the school from Division I to Division III.

In May, the University announced that a downgrade was indeed happening, which led to demonstrations, petitions, and a lawsuit.

Some student-athletes are suing to block the move, and a decision could come any day now.

We spoke to Coach John Gallagher, who is hanging in there, vowing to bring his team back to the Big Dance.

