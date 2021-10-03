Mississippi riverfront park needs expensive erosion repairs

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A park next to the Mississippi River in Vicksburg remains closed indefinitely because erosion has created the need for expensive repairs.

The city of Vicksburg and Warren County own part of Riverfront Park and split the cost of maintenance and repair, the Vicksburg Post reported. The governments lease part of the land from the family that owns Vicksburg Printing and Publishing Co.

The park has been closed since April 2020 because heavy rains caused landslides that made the area unsafe.

The estimate to fix the eroded areas is $664,585, and the work has been approved for grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. Those would cover 75% of eligible project costs. For the FEMA grant, the city would have to pay for work and then seek reimbursement.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Thursday the potential cost of repairs and other possible work on park facilities may be too much for the city and county to bear. Flaggs said restrooms may need to be moved and the park’s road may need to be rerouted.

Flaggs said the city and county have spent more than $ 1 million on Riverfront Park since 2008.

“You can’t keep dropping money in the hole,” he said. “”The river is unstable and it’s unremitting.”