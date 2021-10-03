CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Mississippi riverfront park needs expensive erosion repairs

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cFlBhrT00

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A park next to the Mississippi River in Vicksburg remains closed indefinitely because erosion has created the need for expensive repairs.

The city of Vicksburg and Warren County own part of Riverfront Park and split the cost of maintenance and repair, the Vicksburg Post reported. The governments lease part of the land from the family that owns Vicksburg Printing and Publishing Co.

The park has been closed since April 2020 because heavy rains caused landslides that made the area unsafe.

The estimate to fix the eroded areas is $664,585, and the work has been approved for grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. Those would cover 75% of eligible project costs. For the FEMA grant, the city would have to pay for work and then seek reimbursement.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Thursday the potential cost of repairs and other possible work on park facilities may be too much for the city and county to bear. Flaggs said restrooms may need to be moved and the park’s road may need to be rerouted.

Flaggs said the city and county have spent more than $ 1 million on Riverfront Park since 2008.

“You can’t keep dropping money in the hole,” he said. “”The river is unstable and it’s unremitting.”

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Money, MS
Vicksburg, MS
Government
State
Mississippi State
Vicksburg, MS
Lifestyle
County
Warren County, MS
Warren County, MS
Government
City
Vicksburg, MS
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

NFL condemns "appalling" racist comment coach Jon Gruden made in 2011 email

The National Football League and the Las Vegas Raiders are condemning coach Jon Gruden after The Wall Street Journal unearthed an email he sent in 2011 in which he made a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. "The email from Jon Gruden denigrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverfront Park#Erosion#The Mississippi River#The Vicksburg Post
CNN

Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West says he has Covid-19

(CNN) — Allen West, Republican candidate for governor of Texas and former Florida congressman, announced Saturday on social media he has pneumonia due to Covid-19. "I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital," West said on Facebook. According to West, both he and his wife Angela have Covid-19....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

606K+
Followers
326K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy