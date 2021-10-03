CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

‘Red Mass’ for those working in law Monday in New Orleans

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cFlBW6M00

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A mass for judges, lawyers and others in legal professions will be celebrated Monday morning at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans.

The Red Mass is among many around the state and country, usually sometime in the fall as legal sessions begin.

The tradition began in 1245, in the Cathedral of Paris. According to the Catholic Bar Association, it was called a Red Mass because the celebrant and some justices wore red.

In New Orleans, a procession will begin at 9:15 a.m. Monday and the Mass at 9:30 a.m.

The Mass will be broadcast live on WLAE-TV and streamed on TheDailyMass.com.

New Orleans Archbishop Gregory M. Ayman will officiate, with the homily given by Bishop Robert Barron, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

About a dozen members of the Loyola chorale will sing hymns. Dreux Montegut, extraordinary professor of music at Loyola University New Orleans, will be the organist, and Loyola graduate music student Christine Johnson will be the cantor.

Masks are required and social distancing will be observed in the cathedral.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Tensions persist between legacy of Columbus, native people

Monday’s federal holiday dedicated to Christopher Columbus is highlighting the ongoing divide between those who view the explorer as a representative of Italian American history and others horrified by an annual tribute that ignores native people whose lives and culture were forever changed by colonialism. Spurred by national calls for...
SOCIETY
The Associated Press

Couple preserving Florida house linked to Martin Luther King

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A house connected to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is now in the hands of a couple who plans to preserve it. David Manaute and Patti Barry live near 5480 Atlantic View already and were familiar with the house’s history. A historical marker stands on the property, which is on the coastline several miles south of St. Augustine.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

606K+
Followers
326K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy