49ers game today: 49ers vs. Seahawks injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live stream, TV channel

Russell Wilson couldn’t make the Met Gala due to being in the midst of football season, so his wife, Ciara, made sure he was part of her red carpet outfit. Ciara walked the 2021 Met Gala red carpet solo, but she kept her husband, Russell Wilson, very close to her heart on the big night out. Ciara’s entire ensemble was a tribute to Russell, who couldn’t attend the Met Gala since he’s in the middle of the NFL season. Russell plays on the Seattle Seahawks, and Ciara’s look completely channeled the team’s jerseys!

NFL ・ 26 DAYS AGO