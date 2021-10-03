CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around the Farm: Matt Rempe with two goals in opener

 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Matt Rempe kicked off his WHL season in a big way last night, notching a pair of goals in Seattle’s 3-1 win. Eric Ciccolini also had a big opener for Michigan, with two goals of his own. It was a big day for the NY Rangers prospects, with 12 prospects in action, and another two that did not play.

blueseatblogs.com

