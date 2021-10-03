Around the Farm: Matt Rempe with two goals in opener

DSL – Athletics 8, Indians Blue 9: Completion of August 6. DSL – Athletics 8, Indians Blue 2 (F/7) Konnor Pilkington (Akron, SP): 5 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 9 K – Pilkington walked the first batter of the game, but things quickly turned around with two strike outs. He struck out two more in the second, three more in the third and allowed his next base runner as another walk in the fourth. This time he used a double play to end the inning. In his fifth and final inning, he quickly retired two before two walks and a single loaded the bases. Ike Freeman then committed an error leading to two unearned runs before Pilkington struck out his ninth batter to end the inning. He was unable to earn the win as Akron didn’t score until the eighth.

BASEBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO