McComb increases water and sewer rates more than 16%

The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cFlBDZn00

MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) — People in a southwestern Mississippi city will be paying higher bills for water and sewer service.

The McComb Board of Selectmen voted 4-2 Tuesday to increase the base rate for water and sewer by $12.41 a month, the Enterprise-Journal reported. That is about a 16.6% increase.

Effective Friday, the city’s new minimum bill is $86.88.

City Administrator David Myers proposed the increase as a solution to the water and sewer fund’s losses, which caused the city to struggle to repay loans from the state.

Myers said in a previous meeting that the city should have gradually raised its water rates to this level over a few years, but that never happened.

McComb officials had to approve a $1.5 million injection into the water and sewer fund from the general fund over the summer to keep up with loan repayments.

McComb has about 13,000 residents, and about 48% live in poverty, according to the Census Bureau.

CNN

Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West says he has Covid-19

(CNN) — Allen West, Republican candidate for governor of Texas and former Florida congressman, announced Saturday on social media he has pneumonia due to Covid-19. "I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital," West said on Facebook. According to West, both he and his wife Angela have Covid-19....
PUBLIC HEALTH
