So many playoff scenarios are in play for the Red Sox on Sunday. Here’s a breakdown of all the possibilities

The Red Sox look at hang on to first place in the wild card race this afternoon against the Yankees behind Nick Pivetta (4:10 p.m., NESN, MLBN out-of-network). What can you say about yesterday that wouldn’t get you bleeped off TV? Very little, it seems, so it’s best that we never speak of it again. Nearly everything went wrong, and the yellow jersey win streak was ended in dramatic fashion. The one real takeaway here is that the yellow jerseys are not magical. They still rule though. Let the Yankees fans hate all they want, if only because it’s useless to try and stop them.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO