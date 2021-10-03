CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
So many playoff scenarios are in play for the Red Sox on Sunday. Here’s a breakdown of all the possibilities

By Alex Speier
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a look at the remaining scenarios for the four wild-card contenders entering Game 162:. LAST NIGHT: The Red Sox, who led 1-0 entering the bottom of the eighth, withstood a topsy-turvy final inning-and-a-half to secure a hard-earned 5-3 victory over the Nationals. In so doing, the team guaranteed that its season will not end on Sunday, with the only mystery surrounding whether the team will play a Game 163 or advance directly to the Wild Card.

