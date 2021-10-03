CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauci: ‘Precious few’ religions oppose vaccines

By Tom Howell Jr.
Washington Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday it is exceedingly rare for a major religion to oppose vaccines but recognized it will be hard to referee situations in which workers say their faith makes it impossible for them to get the COVID-19 shots. “We looked at this years ago when people were...

Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
Norristown Times Herald

Thomas L. Knapp: Biden's vaccine mandate isn't about COVID-19

"We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin," President Joe Biden said on Sept. 9 as he announced his plan to require more than 80 million private sector American workers to consent (sic) to a COVID-19 vaccine, or submit to weekly testing, or be fired by companies with more than 100 employees (those companies will be fined $14,000, by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, for each instance of failure to enforce the edict).
CBS Boston

Fauci Encourages Vaccinated People ‘To Have A Good Normal Christmas With Your Family’

WASHINGTON (CBS) – The holiday season starts next month, but the pandemic isn’t over. So will it be safe for families to spend Christmas together this year? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden, said Monday that it will be. That came a day after he said it was “too soon to tell” whether Americans should avoid gathering for Christmas. “The best way to assure that we’ll be in good shape as we get into the winter would be to get more and more people vaccinated,” Facui told CNN Monday. “That was misinterpreted as my saying we can’t spend...
International Business Times

15,790 Fully Vaccinated Americans Either Hospitalized Or Died Of COVID-19

More than 15,000 Americans have been admitted to hospitals or have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated for the virus, new data showed. At least 12,750 fully vaccinated individuals in the U.S. suffered breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 13. People aged 65 and older accounted for 70% of reported breakthrough hospitalizations.
deltadailynews.com

Court Says Religion Exemption OK To Allowing Avoiding Vaccine Mandates

New York state must temporarily allow exemptions from a mandate on Covid-19 vaccinations for health care workers with religious objections, a federal appeals court ruled, amid a spate of U.S. legal battles over vaccine and mask requirements. The ruling, in a case filed by three workers who sued to block...
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, These Are the 3 Reasons to Wait for a Booster

Booster shots are already being administered across the country and hundreds of thousands have either received a third dose already or scheduled an upcoming appointment to get it. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have only authorized additional shots for certain groups of people who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. The FDA isn't set to consider a Moderna booster dose until Oct. 14. And while you might be able to talk some providers into an additional shot of Moderna, despite them not being authorized to do so, virus experts say there are legitimate reasons why you should wait.
Roll Call Online

Biden pushes back on opposition to vaccine mandates

President Joe Biden made the case in a national address Thursday that vaccine mandates are essential for economic recovery and ending the pandemic, pushing back on concerns amid a culture war controversy. “I’ve tried everything in my power to get people vaccinated,” Biden said, naming lotteries, time off from work...
deseret.com

The U.S. needs to prepare for another pandemic, expert says

The United States needs to prepare for the next pandemic, using the coronavirus pandemic as a lesson for whatever comes next, according to Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. Gottlieb — who recently released a book titled “Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and...
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave an Update on Getting a Booster of a Different Vaccine

Millions of Pfizer recipients have already received an additional COVID vaccine dose, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted in late September to authorize Pfizer booster shots for certain groups of people at least six months out from their last dose. The agencies cited data in their decision that showed that the effectiveness of Pfizer's vaccine in protecting particularly vulnerable groups from COVID had waned enough over the last few months to warrant an addition shot. Meanwhile, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have been cautioned not to seek out a booster until authorized to do so, as they'd currently be forced to mix and match vaccines with a Pfizer dose. But guidance on getting a different shot from your original vaccine may soon change.
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Latest: Fauci addresses vaccine hesitancy

WASHINGTON -- Dr. Anthony Fauci says he’s worried that people resisting COVID-19 vaccine shots based on religious grounds may be confusing that with a philosophical objection. Fauci, who is President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, says getting the COVID-19 vaccine is no different in concept than receiving other vaccines such...
WKRC

Fauci: 3 vaccine shots could be the norm in fight against COVID-19

WASHINGTON (CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) - Dr. Anthony Fauci says three vaccine shots could be the norm in the fight against Covid-19. The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said the following on an interview with CNN:. "Dr. Anthony Fauci: As we get more and more data, it...
Boston Globe

NY health workers seek to halt vaccine mandate, citing religion

Three New York healthcare workers asked a federal appeals court to block a state health regulation requiring them to get vaccinated against Covid-19, saying they object to the shot because of their religious beliefs. The workers, all women, say their faith prevents them from accepting any of the three major...
NBC4 Columbus

COVID-19 vaccine exemptions: Where do different religions stand on vaccinations?

(WSYR) – As significant numbers of Americans seek religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates, many faith leaders are saying: Not with our endorsement. Leaders of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America said last week that while some people may have medical reasons for not receiving the vaccine, “there is no exemption in the Orthodox Church for Her faithful from any vaccination for religious reasons.”
