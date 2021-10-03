CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed, 2 injured after colliding on I-80 in Hercules

By Liz Jassin
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

HERCULES (KRON/BCN) – One person died and three others were injured after their cars collided early Sunday on southbound Interstate Highway 80 in Hercules, according to Contra Costa Highway Patrol.

The CHP reports that all lanes reopened after being closed briefly, but that the on-ramp just north of the collision from State Route 4 remains closed.

Officers responded to a 1:25 a.m. report of a collision. Upon arrival, they found three vehicles involved, two of them overturned and all lanes blocked.

The CHP reported at 1:42 a.m. that all lanes had been reopened, and roads were cleared around 4 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available on the condition of the occupants of the vehicles involved.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

