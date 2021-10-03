Albany County coronavirus update, October 3

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Saturday, it is reported that 71.6% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 65.7% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 82.7%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here .

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 29,122 to date, with 103 new positive cases identified since Saturday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 99.6. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is 3.7% and the Capital Region’s average rate remained at 3.7%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 16 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, 84 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, two reported traveling out of state, and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate living setting.

Health officials say there are now 570 active cases in the county, up from 557 Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 879 from 888. So far 91,001 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 28,552 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 85 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were two new hospitalizations since Saturday, and there are now a total of 33 county residents currently hospitalized with COVID. There are 12 patients in ICU’s, down one from Saturday. There are no new COVID deaths to report. The death toll for Albany County stands at 406 since the outbreak began.

