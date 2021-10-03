CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany County, NY

Albany County coronavirus update, October 3

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWfgc_0cFlA3rz00

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Saturday, it is reported that 71.6% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 65.7% have been fully vaccinated. The first dose vaccination rate for the county’s 18+ population is now up to 82.7%. More information on vaccination rates around the state can be found at the New York State COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker at the link here .

Tracking coronavirus cases by county

County Executive McCoy announced that the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 29,122 to date, with 103 new positive cases identified since Saturday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is now up to 99.6. Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of percent positive rates is 3.7% and the Capital Region’s average rate remained at 3.7%.

Among the new daily cases of COVID identified in the county, 16 reportedly had close contacts to positive cases, 84 did not have clear sources of infection at this time, two reported traveling out of state, and one is a healthcare worker or resident of a congregate living setting.

Tracking COVID vaccinations in the Capital Region

Health officials say there are now 570 active cases in the county, up from 557 Saturday. The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased to 879 from 888. So far 91,001 people have completed quarantine to date. Of those who completed quarantine, 28,552 of them had tested positive and recovered – an increase of 85 additional recoveries.

The County Executive reported that there were two new hospitalizations since Saturday, and there are now a total of 33 county residents currently hospitalized with COVID. There are 12 patients in ICU’s, down one from Saturday. There are no new COVID deaths to report. The death toll for Albany County stands at 406 since the outbreak began.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Additional 30 cases reported, Oct. 9, Warren County COVID update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The surge in COVID cases in recent weeks appears to stem from workplace contacts, household contacts, youth sports, and indoor events. Warren County Health Services asks that event organizers incorporate COVID-related precautions into their plans amid the ongoing surge of infections.  On Saturday, Warren County Health Services reported 30 additional COVID cases along with 26 recoveries. Health Services […]
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday. “Yesterday, we hit a major milestone. Eighty-five percent of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting us one step closer to ending this pandemic and getting our lives back to normal,” Governor Hochul said. “We must continue to do what we can to keep the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

49 guns turned in at community gun buyback program in Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, 49 firearms were turned in to law enforcement at a gun buyback program hosted event in Albany County, in partnership with the Watervliet, Cohoes, Colonie, Green Island, and Menand’s police departments.  The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) accepts — with no questions asked — working and non-working, unloaded firearms […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Empire State Weekly: Vaccine Mandate Expansion

This week on Empire State Weekly we examine how the latest expansion of New York's healthcare worker vaccine mandate is impacting Adult Care Facilities, Home Health Care Agencies, and programs. While vaccinations among employees in the industry continue to climb, there is still concern over staffing challenges that were present before the pandemic and the mandate, especially among home health care aids.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
City
Colonie, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany County, NY
Government
Albany County, NY
Health
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady County hosts application event for landlords – tenants emergency rental assistance program

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, October 16, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Schenectady County will host an event for landlords and tenants who need assistance applying for NYS Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) or Landlord (LRAP), through the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s (OTDA) online portal. The event will be held at […]
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

City of Albany reaches agreement on premium pay to unionized workforce

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, The City of Albany reached an agreement with the Blue Collar Union of employees represented by AFSCME Local 1961 and Council 66, in the delivery of premium pay to the City’s sanitation, parks, streets, water, and sewer during the pandemic. Frank Coons, President of the Albany Blue Collar Workers Union filled […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York decriminalizes syringes, eases up on naloxone

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York has decriminalized the possession and sale of hypodermic needles and syringes as part of new laws signed this week by Gov. Kathy Hochul that supporters hope will reduce the number of people who die of drug overdoses. New York already funds the distribution of millions of syringes handed out […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Family works to keep sealcoating business in operation

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A decade long battle between Empire Sealcoating and its residential neighbors continues. The town of Colonie is trying to remove a deceased veteran’s business, while his family wants to keep his legacy alive. Maran Person stood outside her husband’s business with a heavy heart on Friday. Her husband Ed Person took […]
COLONIE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
William Shatner
NEWS10 ABC

Capital Region natives help rebuild industry in local city

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Capital Region natives have invested millions of dollars in Amsterdam to rebuild its manufacturing industry. “We’re busier than ever. We’ve never had more request for proposals in the entire existence of our company,” said Owner of Executive Group Lance Orcutt.   Orcutt, who’s a Johnstown native, and his business partner, who’s from Canajoharie, have spent around […]
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

UAlbany wins $1M to research HIV and substance abuse prevention in students

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, UAlbany announced winning a nearly $1 million grant to create a five-year comprehensive program aimed at the prevention of HIV infections and substance use disorders among its students. The Achieving College Completion through its Engaged Support Services program “Project ACCESS” provides HIV prevention to students, particularly those from the […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NYS history month virtual and onsite field trips at Schoharie Crossing

FORT HUNTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, Schoharie Crossing’s State Historic Site will be offering programs during the month of October in recognition of New York States’ amazing history, which will provide online presentations twice a week as well as onsite tours and “virtual” field trips. The New York’s State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) helps […]
SCHOHARIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Covid#The County Executive#Icu
NEWS10 ABC

New York and 3 neighboring states share gun crime information

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The governors of four northeastern states agreed Thursday to share information about firearms purchases to help detect and investigate straw buyers and other gun crimes. Chief executives in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania signed an agreement to exchange gun crime data for use only by law enforcement, with provisions […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

1K+
Followers
608
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy