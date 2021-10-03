CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opera North's Carmen swaps cigarettes for sleaze – and loses her spark

By Nicholas Kenyon
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpera North have plenty to celebrate. Their £18.5 million development in Leeds – largely funded by their president Keith Howard who died earlier this year – is now complete. Across from the still splendid Grand Theatre in the heart of the city, a new Opera Centre has been created with rehearsal rooms, offices and education spaces, liberating the handsome 19th-century interiors of the Assembly Rooms next door for events and an emerging public restaurant and bar on the street frontage, all skilfully connected.

www.telegraph.co.uk

