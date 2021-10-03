Cupertino community briefs for the week of Oct. 8
Cupertino stands to receive approximately $1 million in state and federal funds for wildfire protection and mitigation as well as small business resiliency. On Sept. 18 state Assemblymember Evan Low and Congressmember Anna Eshoo announced a multimillion-dollar budget investment in wildfire prevention and emergency preparedness for communities in the West Valley. In total, municipalities in the area will receive $7 million for wildfire prevention and emergency services.www.mercurynews.com
