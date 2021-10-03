CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers' Brett Anderson: Starting on two days' rest

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Anderson will start Sunday against the Dodgers in what amounts to a bullpen day for Milwaukee, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Anderson will be returning to the mound on just two days' rest after he threw 61 pitches and covered five innings Thursday in St. Louis. The southpaw will likely be in store for an even lighter workload in the regular-season finale, rendering him an unappealing streaming option for fantasy managers hoping that he might be able to scoop up a win.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
doorcountydailynews.com

Brewers hang on to beat Mets on Bob Uecker Day

The Milwaukee Brewers inched closer to clinching an NL Central title with a 2-1 victory over the New York Mets on Saturday. The win also came on a special day, as the Brewers honored longtime radio broadcaster Bob Uecker, who’s 87 years old, and has spent 50 years in the booth.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Counsell
Person
Brett Anderson
FanSided

Brewers: Should Crew Start To Be Concerned About The Cardinals?

The St. Louis Cardinals are as hot as can be as we get close to beginning the MLB Playoffs. Should the Brewers be concerned with how hot they’re getting?. Lots of times in the history of baseball, the best team doesn’t win the World Series, but the team that was hottest at the end won. Right now the Cardinals are hot and they’ve locked up the Wild Card far earlier than anyone expected it to be locked up.
MLB
FOX Sports

Peralta expected to start as Brewers host the Mets

LINE: Brewers -190, Mets +160; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and New York will play on Sunday. The Brewers are 44-36 on their home turf. Milwaukee has a team on-base percentage of .315, led by Christian Yelich with a mark of .347. The Mets are 29-48 on the...
MLB
FOX2Now

St. Louis starts new winning streak as Cards down Brewers

ST. LOUIS — Dylan Carlson homered twice, once from each side of the plate, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3. Carlson’s homers made a winner out of J.A. Happ, who entered the game 0-3 in his last five starts against the Brewers. Happ gave up 3 runs and struck out 9 in 6 1/3 innings to improve his record to 10-8. It was his longest outing since St. Louis acquired him from the Minnesota Twins on July 30.
MLB
chatsports.com

The Brewers should start Eric Lauer before Freddy Peralta in the NLDS

There’s no doubt Freddy Peralta took a huge step forward for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021. His 2.81 ERA through 28 games (27 starts) is phenomenal, but there has to be some concern based on his recent outings. It is to the point that it’s fair to wonder if Eric Lauer should be Milwaukee’s Game 3 starter in the NLDS.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Dodgers#Fantasy#Mlb Com
dodgerblue.com

Brewers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Clayton Kershaw Makes Final Start

The Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers in the final series of the regular season and have won four in a row after sweeping the San Diego Padres. Both the Dodgers and Brewers already hold a spot in the playoffs, but L.A. still has a...
MLB
Fox11online.com

Tentative start times for remainder of Brewers-Braves series set

(WLUK) -- Major League Baseball has released tentative start times for the remainder of the National League Divisional Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves. Games 1 and 2 will be Friday and Saturday at American Family Field in Milwaukee. Friday's game will start at 3:37 p.m., and first pitch for Saturday's game will be 4:07 p.m.
MLB
KTLA

Dodgers’ pitcher Clayton Kershaw leaves start against Brewers with injury

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw exited his start with left forearm discomfort in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. Kershaw gave up three runs and two hits on 42 pitches over 1 2/3 innings in his final regular-season start. The left-hander struck out one and walked none. He didn’t pitch from July […]
MLB
Fox11online.com

Start times, TV coverage for Brewers' first 2 NLDS games set

(WLUK) -- The Milwaukee Brewers are set to take on the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series, and start times and television coverage for the first two games have been set. Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-five series will be held Friday and Saturday at American Family...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Tribune

Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff to be rested in Brewers' regular-season finale

LOS ANGELES - Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell still had TBA listed as his probable starter for the regular-season finale Sunday but he did say that neither Brandon Woodruff nor Freddy Peralta would pitch. The decision was made to skip the final starts of both pitchers and give them rest...
MLB
wglr.com

When and where to watch the Brewers’ first two playoff games this week

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers have known for a few days that they were going to be playing the Atlanta Braves in the first round of the National League playoffs. What they didn’t know was when they would play them. That question is now answered, as Major League Baseball is announcing...
MLB
WSAW

Schedule announced for Brewers first two playoff games

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -The Brewers will open the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Friday at 3:37 CT. Game 2 of the series will be played on Saturday afternoon at 4:07 CT. All NLDS games will be on TBS, with further schedule updates to come later in the week.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Avisail Garcia: Another rest day

Garcia is not in Saturday's starting lineup against the Dodgers. Garcia has started just two of the team's last five games as the team seemingly tries to build in some extra rest for him ahead of a postseason run. Tyrone Taylor takes over in right field, batting fifth.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jake Cousins: Starts rehab assignment

Cousins (biceps) reported to Triple-A Nashville for a rehab appearance Sunday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Cousins is then expected to rejoin the Brewers and continue to face live hitters in hopes of being activated ahead of the NLDS, which begins Friday. The 27-year-old has a 2.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 44:19 K:BB over 30 innings this season, and he could play a significant role in the playoffs with setup man Devin Williams out indefinitely with a fractured hand.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Only lasts two innings

Burnes (11-5) took the loss in Saturday's 8-3 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing three runs on two hits and one walk with four strikeouts in two innings. Burnes surrendered a three-run Justin Turner home run in the first inning and was pulled in the third for a pinch hitter to submit his shortest start of the 2021 campaign. Milwaukee's status as the cemented number two seed no doubt contributed to Burnes' abbreviated start and the 26-year-old righty concludes the season with an 11-5 record in 28 starts featuring a 2.43 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 234:34 K:BB in 167 innings pitched.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy