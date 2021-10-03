Brewers' Brett Anderson: Starting on two days' rest

The St. Louis Cardinals are as hot as can be as we get close to beginning the MLB Playoffs. Should the Brewers be concerned with how hot they’re getting?. Lots of times in the history of baseball, the best team doesn’t win the World Series, but the team that was hottest at the end won. Right now the Cardinals are hot and they’ve locked up the Wild Card far earlier than anyone expected it to be locked up.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO