Brewers' Brett Anderson: Starting on two days' rest
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Anderson will start Sunday against the Dodgers in what amounts to a bullpen day for Milwaukee, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Anderson will be returning to the mound on just two days' rest after he threw 61 pitches and covered five innings Thursday in St. Louis. The southpaw will likely be in store for an even lighter workload in the regular-season finale, rendering him an unappealing streaming option for fantasy managers hoping that he might be able to scoop up a win.www.cbssports.com
