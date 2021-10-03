Padres' Reiss Knehr: Starting season finale
Knehr is listed as the Padres' starting pitcher for Sunday's season finale in San Francisco. After being recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Sept. 28, Knehr covered two innings out of the bullpen later that day against the Dodgers, but he hasn't been used since. He'll get the chance to fill the opening in the rotation for the final game of the season, but because he hasn't covered more than four innings in a game in the majors or minors since late July, the 24-year-old righty isn't expected to work deep into Sunday's start.www.cbssports.com
