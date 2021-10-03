CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzie County, MI

Shooting range closed for 90 days after bullets hit house

 6 days ago
A state-run shooting range in northern Michigan has been shut down after bullets hit a house.

The North Pioneer Road shooting area in Benzie County will be closed for 90 days while the Department of Natural Resources looks at ways to prevent people from shooting outside designated areas.

“Unfortunately, expanded target shooting activities in Benzie County have created unsafe conditions for public land users and neighboring land owners in the vicinity of North Pioneer Road,” the DNR said Thursday.

DNR Director Dan Eichinger said the shooting area won’t reopen until safety concerns are solved.

Hunters wanting to practice before the fall hunting season can look for other shooting areas at Michigan.gov/ShootingRanges.

