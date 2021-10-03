CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moro, IL

Moro woman writes new children's book

By Jill Moon Hearst Illinois
theintelligencer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORO — A “bucket list labor of love” resulted in a great love story for children and older adults — “Ms. Ruby and the Gigi Squad: Friendships Come in All Ages.”. “I couldn’t find one that was about friendships of children with older adults, how interaction and intergenerational friendships bring sunshine into older adults’ lives. I looked for books like this,” said author Vickie Rodgers, of Moro. “Since I couldn’t find a book, I thought, ‘I’m going to write one.’”

