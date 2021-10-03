One dead after head-on crash in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after her car was struck by another vehicle head-on in southeast Columbus Sunday.

According to Columbus police, the crash happened around 8:48 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Noe Bixby Road and Laraine Court.

Paula Kennedy, of Columbus, was driving south on Noe Bixby Road in a 2019 Nissan Rogue when police said her vehicle was hit head-on by a Worthington man who was driving north in a 2022 Mercedes SL, which law enforcement officials said was reported stolen.

Police said the man crossed his lane of travel and into the opposite lane.

Kennedy was taken to Grant Medical Center in life-threatening condition, where she was later pronounced dead.

The man was taken to Mt. Carmel East in stable condition.

According to Madison Township Police, one of their officers was briefly involved in the incident, attempting to stop one of the vehicles that had been reported stolen a few minutes earlier.

Madison Township Police said the stolen vehicle ran a red light and continued down the road, out of sight of the officer. A few moments later, the crash occurred.

Madison Township said the incident did not evolve into a police pursuit.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

This is the 77th fatal traffic crash in Columbus for 2021.