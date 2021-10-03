CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead after head-on crash in southeast Columbus

By Jennifer Bowers, Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after her car was struck by another vehicle head-on in southeast Columbus Sunday.

According to Columbus police, the crash happened around 8:48 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Noe Bixby Road and Laraine Court.

Paula Kennedy, of Columbus, was driving south on Noe Bixby Road in a 2019 Nissan Rogue when police said her vehicle was hit head-on by a Worthington man who was driving north in a 2022 Mercedes SL, which law enforcement officials said was reported stolen.

Police said the man crossed his lane of travel and into the opposite lane.

Kennedy was taken to Grant Medical Center in life-threatening condition, where she was later pronounced dead.

The man was taken to Mt. Carmel East in stable condition.

According to Madison Township Police, one of their officers was briefly involved in the incident, attempting to stop one of the vehicles that had been reported stolen a few minutes earlier.

Madison Township Police said the stolen vehicle ran a red light and continued down the road, out of sight of the officer. A few moments later, the crash occurred.

Madison Township said the incident did not evolve into a police pursuit.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

This is the 77th fatal traffic crash in Columbus for 2021.

NBC4 Columbus

Two men injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two men were injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon on the northeast side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers were dispatched to the area of Cleveland Avenue and Woodley Avenue at approximately 5:02 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they discovered two victims, a 29-year-old […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One person killed in Linden shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A shooting in the Linden area has left one person dead.   At about 1:40 a.m. Friday, police were called to the 2100 block of Cleveland Avenue on the report of a shooting. A Columbus police officer found the shooting victim and rendered aid until medics responded. The person was taken to Grant Medical […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Construction worker dies after falling at work site

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A construction worker has died after falling at a work site, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police and medics got the call around 11:42 Thursday morning and responded to the 600 block of E. 3rd Avenue. The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead around […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

OSHP searching for suspect after trooper shot in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Blue Alert has been issued for 42-year-old Robert Tramaine Halhorn, a suspect accused of shooting an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper. The incident took place early Thursday morning on I-75 in Hancock County, Ohio. According to authorities, Trooper Josef Brobst was injured during the shooting, and transported to a […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man jailed after allegedly forcing victim to sign over car title

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man is in jail in Fayette County after allegedly forcing another man to sign over the title to his vehicle. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, James Ragland III, 29, of Columbus, entered a Bureau of Motor Vehicles office in Washington Court House Tuesday with the victim, where the victim was forced to sign over the title to his car.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Phoenix police recruiting across Ohio, in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – As police departments across the country deal with officer shortages, a department from nearly two thousand miles away is coming to Columbus to recruit. The Phoenix Police Department (PPD) just announced this week it is recruiting in Ohio. PPD is holding written exams in Cleveland on November 6 and Columbus on November 7.
OHIO STATE
