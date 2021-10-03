CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo police locate 15-year-old girl reported missing

By Paul Ross
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 11 days ago
Update: Buffalo police say a 15-year-old girl reported missing previously has been located and is safe.

Original: Investigators say Nyasia Rodriguez was last seen on Tonawanda Street near Crowley Avenue on Saturday.

Rodriguez is 5'4" and approximately 180 pounds with brown hair, a nose piercing in her right nostril, with a right earring, and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a blue shirt underneath and black leggings.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to call 911.

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

