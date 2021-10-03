CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks seal the deal with 28-21 win over rival 49ers

By The Associated Press
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 6 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Seattle Seahawks claimed their victory Sunday in their rivalry match-up against the San Francisco 49ers.

The final score was 28-21.

The two teams’ scores remained close throughout the game, but in the end, the Seahawks finished with their seven-point lead.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks find themselves in an unusual spot early this season after back-to-back losses to Tennessee and Minnesota.

The Seahawks head into a division showdown at San Francisco looking up at all three of their rivals in the NFC West. Seattle hasn’t lost three straight games in a season or began the year 1-3 since coach Pete Carroll’s second season in 2011.

That’s the year before quarterback Russell Wilson arrived and launched a nine-year run of at least nine wins each season that’s tied for the longest streak ever of that kind.

The 49ers are also coming off a loss after opening the season with back-to-back road wins.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

