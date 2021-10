Growing up around the conservative influences of my parents and family, I always felt a sense of fear when it came to altering my appearance, even though I find it most comforting to express my personality through my physical attributes. Since attending college, I have felt more aligned and comfortable with my identity and found that little pieces of artwork on my skin would further aid my road to full self-expression. It was then that I decided to finally get my first tattoo. The numbers “555” stretch across my right shoulder, serving as a reminder that although I am constantly growing and changing, these experiences are always in my best interest. Realizing how ecstatic I felt about my first tattoo, I decided to get a second tattoo. One impulsive decision and two weeks later, beautiful butterfly wings reside on my upper back. There is no deeper meaning to this decision. I simply got this tattoo because I wanted an incredible piece of art on my body forever. From these experiences, I view tattoos as a little stamp on my body, symbolizing and marking certain periods of my life.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO