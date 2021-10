Steffy Forrester Finnegan’s happily-ever-after is anything but joyous. B&B spoilers tease more trouble is coming her way and we can only assume that means Sheila Carter is sticking around. If that’s the case, we don’t see Steffy’s marriage making it. So, what happens next when (not if) her life with Finn goes down the drain? Will she fall into the arms of another man? Dollar Bill Spencer, perhaps?

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO