NZXT Capsule Mic Review: Time for a Comeback

The Wooting two HE is fun to tinker with, but when it comes to gaming, take note of what games support this tech. The best gaming keyboards typically feature bright RGB, high polling rates and switches that last longer than our lives. However, the Wooting Two HE has a special feature: analog switches which let you set a custom actuation point or configure different actions depending on how hard you press. Unfortunately, only some games can take advantage of the analog capabilities --- with others you can only use it in standard keyboard mode. A subpar frame and keycaps don't live up to the $184 price point, but if it works with titles you play, the Wooting Two HE can provide a unique experience.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO