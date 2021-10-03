NZXT Capsule Mic Review: Time for a Comeback
The Capsule is a USB mic made to plug and play built with streamers in mind. Streamers, I think this is it — I think we found the one: an easy-to-use, minimalist mic that isn't super-expensive and provides studio-quality sound. NZXT hasn’t been in the audio or mic game for a few years, and the Capsule is a serious comeback that's built to compete with the best gaming microphones. At $129.99, this mic isn’t as budget-friendly as options like the HyperX SoloCast, but with the option to sit in a stand or a boom arm and a cardioid polar pattern, starter and seasoned streamers alike can enjoy the Capsule.www.tomshardware.com
