CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

NZXT Capsule Mic Review: Time for a Comeback

By Junae Benne
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Capsule is a USB mic made to plug and play built with streamers in mind. Streamers, I think this is it — I think we found the one: an easy-to-use, minimalist mic that isn't super-expensive and provides studio-quality sound. NZXT hasn’t been in the audio or mic game for a few years, and the Capsule is a serious comeback that's built to compete with the best gaming microphones. At $129.99, this mic isn’t as budget-friendly as options like the HyperX SoloCast, but with the option to sit in a stand or a boom arm and a cardioid polar pattern, starter and seasoned streamers alike can enjoy the Capsule.

www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Hardware

iBuypower Revolt 3 i7BG Review: Compact Power Tower

With an excellent handle-equipped case and great performance at a reasonable price, iBuypower's Revolt 3 is a great rig for gamers who want a compact PC they can lug around. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. The Revolt 3 Mini-ITX case first caught our...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Jukebox Reads RFID Cards to Change Songs

If you’re looking for a fun way to control your favorite playlists on Spotify, you might want to check out Leo (also known as D00mfish over at Github) and his latest project. Using a Raspberry Pi, he’s built an RFID-controlled Spotify jukebox system. The best Raspberry Pi projects are easy...
NFL
Tom's Hardware

Gigabyte Gaming Chair Comes Straight From The Dark Side

This chair would be right at home in Darth Vader's meditation chamber. Gigabyte’s German-language Twitter account appears to have leaked the product of the century: an inflatable gaming chair surely styled by the Dark Lord of the Sith himself. Vader’s segue from planetary destruction to interior design does not appear...
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Powered BMO Is a Custom Adventure Time TV

It all started when Brandon Withrow created a replica of The Simpson’s family TV that plays episodes of the classic cartoon. The idea took the Raspberry Pi community by storm and makers everywhere have started making their own cartoon-themed TV projects. Today the adventure continues as we have this awesome BMO-themed TV project to share created by a maker known on Reddit as Davidforthewynne.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nzxt#Capsule#Design#Mic#Nzxt Capsule Mic Review#Usb C
Tom's Hardware

DeepCool AK620 Review: More Affordable Excellence

The DeepCool AK620 provides excellent CPU cooling at low noise levels, making it a great premium large air cooling option for less than the competition. While not exactly in budget territory at $69, it delivers similar performance as premium big-name coolers for about 30% less. Go to page:. Features and...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

This Raspberry Pi Pico Light Is a Bright Idea

Taking product photos, as anyone who has had to review small shiny black things for the web will tell you, can be extremely difficult to get right. Not only does camera autofocus tend to slide off beautifully designed seamless surfaces, but getting the background and lighting right is extremely difficult too. That’s where this great project, powered by a Raspberry Pi Pico, from four makers on Hackster.io comes in.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Wooting Two HE Review: Doesn’t Play Well with Everything

The Wooting two HE is fun to tinker with, but when it comes to gaming, take note of what games support this tech. The best gaming keyboards typically feature bright RGB, high polling rates and switches that last longer than our lives. However, the Wooting Two HE has a special feature: analog switches which let you set a custom actuation point or configure different actions depending on how hard you press. Unfortunately, only some games can take advantage of the analog capabilities --- with others you can only use it in standard keyboard mode. A subpar frame and keycaps don't live up to the $184 price point, but if it works with titles you play, the Wooting Two HE can provide a unique experience.
TECHNOLOGY
eteknix.com

NZXT Kraken X63 RGB (White) AIO Liquid Cooler Review

NZXT undoubtedly represents one of the most respected names when it comes to premium-level PC components. Admittedly, and getting one elephant out of the room very quickly, they don’t have a reputation for being cheap. As is often the case with anything PC hardware-related, however, you do (in most instances) tend to get what you pay for and particularly so when dealing with enthusiast-level brands such as this.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
SPY

These Are the Best Alexa Smart Blinds for Your Home

Considering all the smart home technology on the market right now, it’s not entirely surprising something as simple as your blinds can be intelligent, too. Whether you want to retract, extend, open, tilt, or close altogether, Alexa Smart Blinds (that’s to say, blinds you control through voice commands on an Amazon Alexa device or through a smart app) are a great way to automate your home with ease. Alexa smart blinds are still pretty new, but there are already some great options if you’re looking to make the switch. Across a handful of styles, including rollers or zebra-style, totally custom installs...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Prusa SL1S Speed Resin 3D Printer Review: Speedy, Smart, and Sophisticated

The Prusa SL1S Speed creates high-quality resin 3D prints at lightning-fast speeds, but the high cost may turn away some users. The $1,999 Prusa SL1S resin MSLA 3D printer is one of the priciest resin 3D printers in the consumer/prosumer market, and after spending some time printing with it, I understand exactly where all of that money goes. The SL1S uses a tilting resin vat and a monochrome LCD to achieve print speeds of under 2 seconds per layer while not sacrificing quality on printed parts. Prusa has developed an entire ecosystem for this machine, including the PrusaSlicer software for preparing models and Prusament Resin for achieving best results when printing. One of the best 3D printers, this machine impressed and surprised throughout the testing process.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

PC Building Simulator Now Free on Epic

Buying the best graphics cards is a big ask in the real world right now, but thankfully, there's still a way to build PCs with the best and rarest components in the meantime. And for a limited time, it's now completely free. PC Building Simulator, a game in which you can build your own dream PC in glorious cyberspace, is up for grabs at no cost on the Epic Games Store until October 14th.
VIDEO GAMES
Screendaily

‘Anatomy Of Time’: Hamburg Review

Thai director Jakrawal Nilthamrong presents a medatative exploration of long-term love. Dir/scr: Jakrawal Nilthamrong. Thailand/France/Netherlands/Singapore. 2021. 118 mins. The past haunts and shapes the present in the enigmatic, meditative and thought-provoking Anatomy Of Time. In keeping with his previous feature Vanishing Point (2015), director Jakrawal Nilthamrong has taken inspiration from elements of his family history. Here, he appears to be trying to comprehend and honour the nature of the love that bound his parents to each other, as well as reflecting on bigger issues in Thailand. Slow-moving and mournful, it is as mysterious and intriguing as any film by his fellow countryman Apichatpong Weerasethakul, and should attract festival support.
MOVIES
Tom's Hardware

Office 2021 To Be Released Alongside Windows 11

Microsoft recently announced that Office 2021 will release alongside Windows 11 on October 5th. The latest version of Microsoft's Office series will be the successor to Office 2019, and brings new features to the office suite while retaining price parity with Office 2019. Office 2021 will be a rather minor...
SOFTWARE
Tom's Hardware

How to Enable HDR in Windows 11

Microsoft's Windows 11 is a pretty operating system on almost any PC. But if you have a monitor that's capable of running in high dynamic range (HDR) mode, you'll get a brighter, more vivid experience--whether you're mousing around the desktop, watching your favorite HDR movies, or hunkered down with your favorite HDR game. So you'll want to make sure it's enabled.
SOFTWARE
Tom's Hardware

Addlink Launches Cheap SSDs for PlayStation 5

Over the past few weeks, numerous SSD makers have introduced M.2 drives that are either specifically designed for Sony's PlayStation 5 or are compatible with the PS5. Most of these SSDs are high-end drives providing extreme performance at a high price. However, Addlink decided to offer something more reasonably priced, so inexpensive AddGame A90 and A92 SSDs now follow hot on the heels of the high-end AddGame A95.
ELECTRONICS
Paste Magazine

TV Rewind: Reaper Is Both a Striking Time Capsule and a Crystal Ball

Editor’s Note: Welcome to our TV Rewind column! The Paste writers are diving into the streaming catalogue to discuss some of our favorite classic series as well as great shows we’re watching for the first time. Come relive your TV past with us, or discover what should be your next binge watch below:
TV SERIES
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

911
Followers
6K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy