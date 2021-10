Now that GENERAL HOSPITAL’s “Mike” has fully remembered who he is, Sonny is back in Port Charles trying to put back together the pieces of his life, which fractured after he was presumed dead nearly a year ago. But doing so won’t be easy, seeing as his wife, Carly, married his right-hand man, Jason, and her rival, Nina, holds a piece of his heart! The recovered amnesiac’s portrayer, Maurice Benard, sat down for a Facebook Live chat to answer GH viewers’ questions — and the Emmy winner had lots to share about what’s ahead for Sonny, Carly, Jason, and Nina!

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO