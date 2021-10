Little People, Big World stars Isabel and Jacob Roloff have been married since 2019 and their relationship seems to grow stronger each day. However, with Jacob having to spend so much time away from home it can be hard for his lovely wife. This is especially so now that Isabel is pregnant with their first child. It was truly hard for the loving couple to spend their anniversary apart this year. However, they have since made up for that by celebrating a late anniversary in the best possible way.

