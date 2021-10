The Tiger Tennis Team took on Temple this afternoon. In doubles the Tigers came out ready to play sweeping the doubles. In singles everyone held onto the momentum to finish off the match with a score of 19 to 0. The Tiger will be back on the court on Friday against Westwood High School. This puts the Tigers at 11 and 5 on the season and 6 and 0 in district play. Great Job Tigers!

TEMPLE, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO