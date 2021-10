WELSH, La. (AP) — When 6-year-old Aria LaPointe of Lake Arthur learned that an infant was diagnosed with a heart defect, she wanted to help. Although LaPointe had never met the infant or her family, she wanted to help them cover medical and travel expenses by setting up a lemonade stand in her great-aunt’s driveway in Lake Arthur. With the help of her community, LaPointe raised more than $434 to help baby Anna-Kate Johnson and her family.

