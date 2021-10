Raheem Sterling insists plaudits are not enough for England’s players as they target silverware following their agonising defeat in the final of Euro 2020.The Three Lions were a penalty shoot-out away from winning a first trophy since the 1966 World Cup before being edged out by Italy at Wembley in July.Manchester City forward Sterling looks back on the summer with a mix of pride and regret and says Gareth Southgate’s side “want to make history”.“You still have people saying congratulations or something and it’s like… there’s not much to congratulate as we didn’t win,” he told Sky Sports.“That’s the great thing...

