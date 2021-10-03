Suspect Arrested For Stabbing A Jack-In-The-Box Manager

League City (WBAP/KLIF) – Police in League City have arrested a suspect in the stabbing of a Jack-in-the-Box manager who was attacked last March when he asked a customer to wear a mask to protect against the spread of COVID. The manager was stabbed three times, but has recovered. James Schulz Jr. was arrested during the week, and has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and disorderly conduct.