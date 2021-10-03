CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Azul Game Announced

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlan B Games has announced the latest in its popular series of Azul board games. Last month, Plan B Games announced Azul: Queen's Garden, the fourth installment of the popular series. Details about the new Azul are scant, but players will continue to draft tiles and use them to build mosaics in the hopes of scoring points. The description for the new Azul board game hints that trees, plants, and other garden ornaments will be utilized in the new installment.

comicbook.com

