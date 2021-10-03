CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Rewrites an Important X-Men Scene

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Comics has rewritten what may be one of the most critical moments in X-Men history. Spoilers follow for Inferno #1 by Jonathan Hickman, Valerio Schti, David Curiel, Joe Sabino, and Tom Mueller. The moment in question isn't the single most important from X-Men history. That honor still belongs to Moira MacTaggert sharing her memories of her past lives with Charles Xavier. That act set into motion events that would lead to Krakoa's founding. However, this moment may be the one that sets fire to everything Moira, Charles, and Magneto have built. That seems especially true considering which mutant made a recent and unexpected appearance on the island.

