Lewis Hamilton not joining Ferrari during his Formula One career will be remembered as a “sliding doors” moment for the sport, according to the former boss of the Italian team Stefano Domenicali. The seven-time world champion revealed in an interview with Sky Italia shortly after winning his 100th race in F1 that it had always been his “dream” to drive for Ferrari. “It was never really been possible and I will never quite know exactly why,” Hamilton said. Ferrari have not won a world championship since Hamilton’s rookie season in 2007 but were linked with the Briton at various points...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO