Arkansas State

Georgia football report card: Grading Bulldogs’ position groups after 37-0 win over Arkansas

By Matthew Welsh
Red and Black
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia defeated Arkansas 37-0 to move to 5-0 on the season. Following the game, The Red & Black graded each position group’s performance. Stetson Bennett started on Saturday in place of an injured JT Daniels. Bennett, who saw a significant number of snaps in Georgia’s first four games, stepped in and facilitated an efficient Bulldog offensive attack. Bennett threw the ball only 11 times on the day for 72 yards and seven completions. Much of the senior quarterback’s impact came in managing a methodical Bulldog offense that imposed its will on the Razorbacks. Bennett led the Bulldogs to 22 first downs and 345 yards of total offense. Although Bennett had a solid day, Daniels is still assumed to be the starting quarterback for Georgia when healthy.

